Invesco Ltd. Has $289.19 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 10.49% of USA Compression Partners worth $289,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE USAC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.84.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

