Invesco Ltd. Has $285.84 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Ralph Lauren worth $285,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $193.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day moving average is $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.