Invesco Ltd. Has $271.62 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.53% of Celestica worth $271,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,008,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,198,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,080,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CLS opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,476.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

