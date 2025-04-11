Invesco Ltd. Has $263.09 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.86% of AECOM worth $263,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

AECOM Stock Down 1.9 %

ACM stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

