Invesco Ltd. Has $245.76 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199,167 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.18% of KBR worth $245,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after acquiring an additional 305,889 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

KBR Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE KBR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

