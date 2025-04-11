International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 227,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

