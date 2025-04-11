Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Intel by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 778,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183,892 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

