Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,337 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises about 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $42.37 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.