Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $216,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $44.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

