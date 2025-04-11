Integrity Financial Corp WA Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

