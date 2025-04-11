Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Chairman Sells $381,732.60 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,720. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

