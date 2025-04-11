Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$92,402.66 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 727,580 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$92,402.66 ($57,392.96).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,032,828 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$130,136.33 ($80,830.02).

Thorney Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.