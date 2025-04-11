Inlight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.0 %

Mosaic stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

