Inlight Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Sirius XM makes up 0.8% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $20.08 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

