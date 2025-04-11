Inlight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,752,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $765,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,721,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,755 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.