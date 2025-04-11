Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.22. 1,397,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,284. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 686,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

