IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 468,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 362,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.93.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

