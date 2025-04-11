Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Insider Marc Voigt Purchases 2,400,000 Shares of Stock

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Voigt bought 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,000.00 ($387,577.64).

The company has a market cap of $465.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

