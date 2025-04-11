iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.51 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $88.96 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00026913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.08319496 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $6,772,933.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.