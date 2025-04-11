IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IES worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IES by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Performance

IESC opened at $180.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $320.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IESC

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.