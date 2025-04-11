IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in IDT by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE IDT opened at $47.59 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter.

IDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

