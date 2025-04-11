IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 287.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.