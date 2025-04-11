Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

HUM opened at $290.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

