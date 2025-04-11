Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.51. 1,156,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,900,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 5.2 %

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.