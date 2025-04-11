HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,556. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,707.07, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $657.04 and its 200-day moving average is $659.76. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

