HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.49 and last traded at $98.92, with a volume of 78887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

HOYA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

