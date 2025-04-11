Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 86.6% per year over the last three years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Howmet Aerospace stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.