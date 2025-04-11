Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

