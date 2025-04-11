Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

