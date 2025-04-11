Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 462,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.81% of Hologic worth $132,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.