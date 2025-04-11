Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.