Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,918. The stock has a market cap of $554.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Hippo has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hippo will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $69,916.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,632.96. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $327,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 499,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,952.64. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,997 shares of company stock worth $1,469,538. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hippo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hippo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hippo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

