Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.92. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $162.84 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

