Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.92. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $162.84 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
