Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Shares of HIFS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $162.84 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

