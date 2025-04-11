Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $45,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2,746.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,487,000 after buying an additional 484,436 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $209.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

