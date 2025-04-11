Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.89 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.