HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys £19,215 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 4,500 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,215 ($24,941.59).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

LON:HGT opened at GBX 474 ($6.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 515.58.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

(Get Free Report)

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.