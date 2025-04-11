Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Hexcel worth $84,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Hexcel Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

