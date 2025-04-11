Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $292,959,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after purchasing an additional 135,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

