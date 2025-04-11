Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $146.58 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $164.00 to $146.58 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

HES stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.42. 2,252,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,304. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hess by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

