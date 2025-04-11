Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

