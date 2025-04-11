Heritage Trust Co Takes $6.81 Million Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.94% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

UYLD stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

