Heritage Trust Co Takes $4.57 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Shares of ICE opened at $155.15 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

