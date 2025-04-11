Heritage Trust Co Takes $3.01 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,169,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

