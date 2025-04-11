Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

