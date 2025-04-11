Heritage Trust Co Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,347 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,572 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HP by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 183,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

