Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 923,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.91 million, a PE ratio of 157.91 and a beta of 1.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

