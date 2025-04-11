Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 733638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.