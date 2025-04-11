Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $422.94 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $7.24 billion and approximately $422.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00022938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,228,651,557 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,228,651,556.68796512 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.17086228 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $426,508,959.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

