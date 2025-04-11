Head to Head Contrast: TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) & Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TNF Pharmaceuticals and Virax Biolabs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Virax Biolabs Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.52%. Given Virax Biolabs Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virax Biolabs Group is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Virax Biolabs Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A Virax Biolabs Group $84,872.00 33.56 -$6.73 million N/A N/A

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virax Biolabs Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

